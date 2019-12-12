Cedar Point Drops Information On Their 2020 Season

Cedar Point made some announcements about what new features to expect for the 2020 year.

Guests can enter to win a Ticket of a Lifetime, "a ticket that affords them free admission to Cedar Point beginning with the 150th anniversary season and lasting the rest of their lives."

Snake River Expedition, a new boat ride that will have involve actors and special effects.

This summer will be a huge parade of sorts with the Celebrate 150 Spectacular as well as more Live Entertainment options.

New food options include the French Quarter Confections, The Mac Shack, The C.P. Juice Co. and The Corral

A new feature is "A Taste of the Point" where you can "receive a special dining passport that will take you on a journey through 15 of the park’s food locations to sample some of the park’s old favorites and new creations"

As we already knew, the Town Hall is getting a reboot, and Cedar Point will offer Park History tours, the Padoga Gift Shop becomes Celebration Central and a couple other asthetic add-ons.

