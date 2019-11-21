Cedar Point Announces 'Pass Perks' Rewards Program

Cedar Point explained that they'll have a rewards program for season passholders.

“So what are those rewards? Well, with the Pass Perks rewards program, you could snag bigger discounts on food and merchandise in the park, additional bring-a-friend tickets buy-one-get-one offers, free Fast Lane upgrades and a whole lot more,” said Tony Clark, Cedar Point VP.

Season passholders are entered into a drawing for a free VIP experience with each visit. Gold and Platinum passholders are already enrolled. New additions will continue to roll out in the next announcement on December 11th.