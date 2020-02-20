Cedar Fair Sets Attendance Record; 40% Season Pass Increase At Cedar Point

Not surprising since everyone got the Gold Pass!

February 20, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Cedar Fair President and CEO Richard Zimmerman shared the news that attendance increased 8% to 27.9 million guests in 2019 across 11 amusement parks and four waterparks. Among those 11 parks is Cedar Point and Kings Island.   

Individual statistics aren't given out per park, but Cedar Point has a 40% increase in season-pass sales, “fueled in large part by the hugely successful introduction of the Cedar Point Gold Pass,” said executive vice president and chief financial officer Brian Witherow.

“Few indicators reflect the appreciation and demand for the entertainment product we provide better than seeing a 40%-plus ramp in the early season sale of season passes."

 

