Cavs Release New ‘Classic’ Edition Jersey for 2019-2020 Season

The Cavaliers are throwing it back with their new 'Classic' jersey, which they will wear in the home opener on October 26th against the Pacers.

Take a look at the old school look below, as well as the new court designs!

Back by popular demand … the black, orange and powder blue is ready to make a splash --

Peep the full gallery → https://t.co/UQHYiFnven#Cavs50 pic.twitter.com/GNg3G0igCX — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) August 28, 2019

A quarter-century later, threads of the past weave into the future as we prepare to once again tip off a new era of Cavaliers basketball.#Cavs50 pic.twitter.com/fOPX4fDLxe — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) August 28, 2019

This celebration calls for new courts:



• Classic Edition court complements our 90s retro unis, inspired by Gund Arena Homecourt used from 1996-2003.



• #Cavs50 Main Court pays homage to our heritage colors of Wine & Gold, introduced in 1970 and later re-introduced in 2010-11. pic.twitter.com/SyEW5eIhse — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) August 28, 2019