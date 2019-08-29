Cavs Release New ‘Classic’ Edition Jersey for 2019-2020 Season
Throwin' it back!
The Cavaliers are throwing it back with their new 'Classic' jersey, which they will wear in the home opener on October 26th against the Pacers.
Take a look at the old school look below, as well as the new court designs!
Back by popular demand … the black, orange and powder blue is ready to make a splash --— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) August 28, 2019
Peep the full gallery → https://t.co/UQHYiFnven#Cavs50 pic.twitter.com/GNg3G0igCX
A quarter-century later, threads of the past weave into the future as we prepare to once again tip off a new era of Cavaliers basketball.#Cavs50 pic.twitter.com/fOPX4fDLxe— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) August 28, 2019
This celebration calls for new courts:— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) August 28, 2019
• Classic Edition court complements our 90s retro unis, inspired by Gund Arena Homecourt used from 1996-2003.
• #Cavs50 Main Court pays homage to our heritage colors of Wine & Gold, introduced in 1970 and later re-introduced in 2010-11. pic.twitter.com/SyEW5eIhse
Enter to win a Classic Edition jersey + tickets to see them on court at Opening Night → https://t.co/EDi76Ri0pp#Cavs50 pic.twitter.com/0p8p7aPquI