Cavs Release New ‘Classic’ Edition Jersey for 2019-2020 Season

Throwin' it back!

August 29, 2019
The Cavaliers are throwing it back with their new 'Classic' jersey, which they will wear in the home opener on October 26th against the Pacers. 

Take a look at the old school look below, as well as the new court designs! 

cleveland cavs

