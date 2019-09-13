Cavs 2019-2020 Promotions Schedule Released

Oh yeah, we're ready for the new season!

The Cavs are celebrating 50 Years as a franchise which means they're throwing it back with their retro giveaways! Here's some photos of the gear off the Cavs' twitter account and the full promotional schedule below:

 

The Early Years (1970-1983) presented by Medical Mutual

  • Wednesday, November 27 vs. ORL – Nick Mileti Cavalier Hat Giveaway
  • Tuesday, December 3 vs. DET – Austin Carr Bobblehead Giveaway
  • Friday, December 6 vs. ORL – Early Years Era Night

Richfield Coliseum Era (1983-1993) powered by FirstEnergy

  • Saturday, January 4 vs. OKC – Mark Price Bobblehead Giveaway
  • Sunday, January 5 vs. MIN – Richfield Coliseum Era Night
  • Tuesday, January 7 vs. DET – Cavs Puzzle Cube Giveaway

Gund Arena Era (1994-2003)

  • Saturday, November 23 vs. POR – Fanny Pack Giveaway presented by Mountain Dew
  • Monday, November 25 vs. BKN – Sword 50th Season Magazine
  • Wednesday, December 11 vs. HOU – Gund Arena Era Night
  • Friday, December 20 vs. MEM -- Whammer Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Discount Drug Mart
  • Tuesday, January 28 vs. NOP – Retro 5-Panel Hat Giveaway powered by FirstEnergy
  • Saturday, February 29 vs. IND – Zydrunas Ilgauskas Bobblehead Giveaway
  • Saturday, April 11 vs. MIL – Gund Arena Era Night

New Wine & Gold Era (2003-2010)

  • Monday, March 2 vs. UTA – Joe Tait Talking Microphone Giveaway
  • Wednesday, March 4 vs. BOS – Fan-Voted Bobblehead Giveaway*
  • Saturday, March 7 vs.DEN – New Wine & Gold Era Night

Championship Era and Beyond (2011-Present)

  • Thursday, March 26 vs. LAL – Championship Era and Beyond Era Night
  • Monday, March 30 vs. PHX – Fan-Voted Bobblehead Giveaway*
