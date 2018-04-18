Cavaliers v. Pacers Round 2, Everything You Need To Know!

Cavaliers are heading into Game 2 of the first round of the playoffs with the need for redemption! The Indiana Pacers may have gotten a win in the first game, but the Cavs are ready to lay down the line. Tipoff is at 7:00pm at the Q Arena.

If you're going to the game tonight, the doors will open at 5pm. There's also some color-coding, so check out the Cavs' website for the colors you should wear depending on your section. But that's not all! You can also check the Cavs' homepage for the Fan Fest and other playoff specials down at the Q!

For those heading downtown, here's a link to our earlier article regarding the traffic patterns and construction to note. With the Q Arena under new construction, Huron Road is down to one lane:

"Prior to every event, beginning at the Ontario St./ Huron Rd. intersection, the two lanes will be ingress only onto Huron Rd. traveling eastbound toward the Gateway East Garage/Prospect and E. 9th St.

At the conclusion of every event, the two lanes will be dedicated to westbound traffic only. Vehicles departing the Gateway East Garage at the Huron Rd. exit will only be permitted to exit left onto Huron Rd. to travel westbound."

More information on the construction can be found at TheQTransformaton.com.

