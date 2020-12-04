Carson Fry: Rainbow Stories 2020

Carson has a rare metabolic disease called Glutaric Acidemia Type 1 which affects his body’s ability to process protein. He was diagnosed at just 7 days old thanks to Ohio’s cutting edge newborn screening. His body doesn't metabolize two amino acids found in protein, this means that everything from a minor common cold to something severe like Influenza must be treated aggressively.

Carson’s Mom Melissa, says if any of her other children suffered from this disease they would not have survived because the states they were born in did not have as advanced testing for newborns.

Carson will be having a massive surgery this summer which will take all summer to recover from. Carson has never heard the word "cure" applied to anything in his life, but this surgery will be an actual cure for one of his medical conditions. It will be a very difficult recovery so they would appreciate your prayers and support for the family through the whole summer.

He likes high school as much as possible during a global pandemic and is 16 and just got his driver’s license!

