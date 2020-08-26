Tiger King's Carole Baskin Rumored To Be Joining 'Dancing With The Stars'

One of the stars from Tiger King, Carole Baskin, is ready to claw her way to the spotlight! Rumors are roaring that Carole will be on Dancing With The Stars! Other stars reportedly in talks include Actress Ann Heche and Chrishell Stause from Selling sunset.

Entertainment Tonight approached AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys as well, but sources aren't sure if that's happening.

The show begins September 14th and they will reveal the 'celebrities' on September 2nd.