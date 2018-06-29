Caribou Coffee Is Back In Cleveland!

Remember the days of Caribou Coffee? The year was the 90s, Starbucks had yet to roll through the nation. Here in Cleveland we relied on the dozen Caribou Coffee's scattered from Akron to Tower City, from Westlake to Mentor. However in 2013 they became Peet's Coffee and Teas and by 2014 that was closed. But now, rising out of the ashes like a phoenix - err...caribou -, Caribou Coffee returns in an unexpected twist.

Einstein Bros. Bagels announced that there will be Caribou Coffee mini-stores within the Cleveland Einstein Bros. Bagels.

Caribou Coffee is made using the best coffee beans around. It's certified by the Rainforest Alliance as well. Now to grab your Caribou you just have to check out your nearest Einstein Bros. Bagels, which include locations in Middleburg Heights, Chagrin Falls, Rocky River, Lakewood, University Heights and even Akron.