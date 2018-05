Can You Answer THIS Star Wars Question?

1. SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY IS IN THEATRES THIS WEEKEND. SPEAKING OF STAR WARS, TAKE A LISTEN AND TELL ME WHO THIS IS.

CHEWBACCA



2. HAPPY NATIONAL WINE DAY. NAME ANY TYPE OF WINE.





3. THE FORMER MAY COMPANY DEPARTMENT STORE IN DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND IS SCHEDULED TO REOPEN AS APARTMENTS IN 2020. THAT BEING SAID, THISFORMER DEPARTMENT STORE IS NOW THE CURRENT HOME OF THE JACK CASINO.

HIGBEES



4. MORGAN FREEMAN IS THE LATEST HIGH PROFILE CELEBRITY TO BE ACCUSED OF INAPPROPRIATE CONDUCT ON VARIOUS MOVIE SETS. THE ACTOR RELEASED A STATEMENT, SAYING THAT HE WOULD NEVER INTENTIONALLY OFFEND SOMEONE. MORGAN FREEMAN IS AN OSCAR WINNING ACTOR AS HE WON THE AWARD FOR BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR FOR THIS 2004 FILM.

MILLION DOLLAR BABY



5. TAYLOR SWIFT’S SELF TITLED DEBUT ALBUM WAS RELEASED BACK IN 2006, WHEN SHE WAS JUST 16 YEARS OLD. BY THE WAY, SHE WROTE THE SONGS WHEN SHE WAS ONLY A FRESHMAN IN HIGH SCHOOL. FIVE SINGLES WERE RELEASED FROM THAT ALBUM INCLUDINGTHIS SONG, WHICH WAS THE ALBUM’S BEST CHARTING SONG.

TEARDROPS ON MY GUITAR