Can You Answer THIS Rock Hall Question?

1. WHAT A HUGE WEEKEND IT WAS IN CLEVELAND THIS PAST WEEKEND AS THE 2018 ROCK AND ROLL INDUCTEES ARE NOW OFFICIALLY IN THE HALL. CAN YOU NAME ANY OF THIS YEAR’S INDUCTEES?

BON JOVI, THE CARS, DIRE STRAITS, THE MOODY BLUES, NINA SIMONE



2. THROWBACK QUESTION AS HUEY LEWIS AND THE NEWS WON’T BE PERFORMING BECAUSE HUEY LEWIS IS DEALING ITH HEARING LOSS. HE SAYS, “ALTHOUGH I CAN HEAR A LITTLE ONE ON ONE…THE LOWER PREQUENCIES DISTORT…MAKING IT IMPOSSIBLE TO HEAR PITCH.” DID YOU KNOW THAT HUEY LEWIS WAS NOMINATED FOR AN ACADEMY AWARD? IT WAS FOR THIS SONG FROM THE 1985 MOVIE “BACK TO THE FUTURE”.

POWER OF LOVE



3. ONE OF THE MANY HIGHLIGHTS FROM BEYONCE'S COACHELLA SET WAS WHEN MICHELLE WILLIAMS AND KELLY ROWLAND CAME OUT TO DO “LOSE MY BREATH,” “SAY MY NAME,” AND “SOLDIER.” THE LAST TIME THE LADIES WERE TOGETHER WAS AT THE SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW, IN WHICH YEAR? 2013, 2014 OR 2015?

2013



4. THE LINEUP FOR “DANCING WITH THE STARS: ATHLETES” ANNOUNCED ITS LINEUP FOR SEASON 26 ON FRIDAY’S EDITION OF “GOOD MORNING AMERICA.” TRUE OR FALSE, THIS IS NOT THE FIRST TIME THEY’VE EVER HAD AN ALL-ATHLETE SEASON?

FALSE – IT IS



5. HAPPY BELATED 21ST BIRTHDAY TO MAISIE WILLIAMS! SHE PLAYS ARYA STARK ON THIS AMERICAN FANTASY DRAMA TELEVISION SERIES ON HBO.

GAME OF THRONES