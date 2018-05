Can You Answer THIS NSYNC Question?

1. TIM MCGRAW IS A BIRTHDAY BOY! HE BEEN MARRIED TO THIS FAMOUS COUNTRY SINGER SINCE 1996.

FAITH HILL



2. IT’S FINALLY MAY. WHICH MEANS NO MORE MEMES OF THIS NSYNC SONG. TAKE A LISTEN

IT’S GONNA BE ME



3. DUNKIN’ DONUTS JUST DROPPED A NEW GALAXY-INSPIRED MENU. THEY’RE NOW SERVING UP TWO NEW COOLATTAS BLENDED TO LOOK LIKE NEBULAS, AND A DONUT TOPPED WITH POPPING CANDY. DUNKIN DONUTS’ CURRENT SLOGAN IS “___ RUNS ON DUNKIN'"

AMERICA



4. WRITE IT DOWN. 13 REASONS WHY…SEASON 2…MAY 18TH. IT SEEMS TO BE MOVING FROM THE CASSETTE TAPES, TO PHOTOS. WHAT’S THE NAME OF THE CENTRAL CHARACTER, PLAYED BY KATHERINE LANGFORD. FIRST AND LAST NAME PLEASE.

HANNA BAKER



5. DANCING WITH THE STARS: ATHLETES PREMIERED LAST NIGHT, AND WELL, I WOULD IMAGINE THAT NOT MANY PEOPLE WATCHED. BUT, TWO ATHLETES WENT HOME. CAN YOU NAME EITHER OF THEM?

JOHNNY DAMON

JAMIE ANDERSON