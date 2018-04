Can You Answer THIS Cleveland Browns Question?

1. HAPPY 47TH BIRTHDAY TO SHANNEN DOHERTY! SHANNEN PLAYED PRUE HALLIWELL ON THIS TV SHOW ABOUT A GROUP OF SISTERS WHO DISCOVER THEY ARE WITCHES.

CHARMED



2. “AMERICAN IDOL” WILL WELCOME COLBIE CAILLAT, RACHEL PLATTEN AND LEA MICHELLE MONDAY FOR ANOTHER DUETS EPISODE. WHAT NETWORK DID AMERICAN IDOL ORIGINALLY AIR ON?

FOX (JUNE 11, 2002 TO APRIL 7, 2016)



3. A NEW REPORT BY SMARTASSET REVEALS WHICH CITIES ARE THE BEST FOR WORKING PARENTS. THEY LOOKED AT DATA ON EVERYTHING FROM AVERAGE COMMUTE TIME, COSTS OF CHILDCARE, MEDIAN HOUSEHOLD INCOME AND MORE. TRUE OR FALSE, THERE ARE NO CITIES ON THE EAST COAST THAT MAKE UP THE TOP TEN?

TRUE – (TOP TEN: AMES, IA, PROVO, UT, IOWA CITY, IA, OREM, UT, JONESBORO, AK, ST. GEORGE, UT, WICHITA FALLS, TX, SANTA CLARA, CA, OSHKOSH, WI, ABILENE, TX)



4. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO CLAIRE DANES. LET’S PLAY A ROUND OF OVER OR UNDER. OVER OR UNDER 40 YEARS OLD FOR CLAIRE DANES?

UNDER – SHE’S 39



5. THE CLEVELAND BROWNS PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE WAS RELEASED YESTERDAY, AND THEY WILL FACE THE GIANTS, BILLS, EAGLES AND LIONS. HOW MANY PRE-SEASON GAMES DID YOUR CLEVELAND BROWNS WIN LAST SEASON? 1? 2? 3? OR 4?

4