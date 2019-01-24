Burger King Funnel Cake Fries Out Now!
Burger King's Funnel Cake Fries hit restaurants today! They're basically funnel cake in a fry-shape, so just easier to eat in general. You get nine for $1.99 and they're out for a limited time.
Burger King Is Launching Funnel Cake Fries https://t.co/dZyBDxScsd pic.twitter.com/I68I3XYKOu— Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) January 23, 2019
some things from 2010 are worth revisiting—like your old tweets. and funnel cake fries. get them now for a limited time.— Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 24, 2019