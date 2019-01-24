Burger King Funnel Cake Fries Out Now!

Burger King's Funnel Cake Fries hit restaurants today! They're basically funnel cake in a fry-shape, so just easier to eat in general. You get nine for $1.99 and they're out for a limited time.

some things from 2010 are worth revisiting—like your old tweets. and funnel cake fries. get them now for a limited time. — Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 24, 2019