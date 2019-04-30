Burger King’s Impossible Whoppers Are Going Nationwide

We recently told you about Burger King’s trial run of the new Impossible Whopper earlier this month and that went “exceedingly well,” so they’re now planning to roll it out across the country.

The meatless burger should be on menus from coast to coast by the end of this year. That’s great news for vegans, but this isn’t your average veggie burger – word is that these patties look like, taste like, and even bleed like real beef, so more meat eaters may be willing to give them a try.