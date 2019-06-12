Build-A-Bear Pay your Age Promotion is back!

Everyone's favorite Build-A-Bear promotion is back, but this time they have a plan to manage the crowds. Last year when they launched their "pay your age" promotion thousands of people lined up to get their hands on a new furry little buddy, and it got so crazy that they had to end up closing multiple stores due to "safety concerns."

This year they have a plan for the craziness, you have until June 16th to sign up on their website for a chance to be one of 200,000 people selected with a special ticket. Winners will be notified June 21st, and 10 of those 200,000 selected will be chosen to have a Build-A-Bear birthday party!