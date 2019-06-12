Build-A-Bear Pay your Age Promotion is back!
With a plan to manage crowds
Everyone's favorite Build-A-Bear promotion is back, but this time they have a plan to manage the crowds. Last year when they launched their "pay your age" promotion thousands of people lined up to get their hands on a new furry little buddy, and it got so crazy that they had to end up closing multiple stores due to "safety concerns."
This year they have a plan for the craziness, you have until June 16th to sign up on their website for a chance to be one of 200,000 people selected with a special ticket. Winners will be notified June 21st, and 10 of those 200,000 selected will be chosen to have a Build-A-Bear birthday party!
#BREAKING NEWS! -- Introducing the Count Your Candles Sweepstakes and Pay Your Age Limited Ticket Offer! Enter online by 6/16 for a chance to receive a ticket to #PAYYOURAGE or win a birthday party experience! Learn more US: https://t.co/m4Q7xhwtNu UK: https://t.co/goLSPmJfCu pic.twitter.com/jZ0ZVqIwlX— Build-A-Bear Workshop (@buildabear) June 11, 2019