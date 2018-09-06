Brunswick's Mapleside Farms Debuts 'Francisco Lindor Corn Maze', Open This Weekend
Take me out to the maze!
Brunswick's own Mapleside Farms released an aerial shot of their corn maze which features Indians player Francisco Lindor.
Take a look at the maze below!
Brunswick's Mapleside Farms unveils giant Francisco Lindor corn maze https://t.co/ymmZG0rnHk pic.twitter.com/9oDPBuZq3A— WKYC Channel 3 News (@wkyc) September 5, 2018
How cool is this?! Mapleside Farms in Brunswick unveiled their largest corn maze ever - a tribute to the Cleveland Indians featuring All Star, Francisco Lindor.— clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) September 5, 2018
Last year’s maze featured Browns' Joe Thomas & the year before LeBron James/Cavs championship.
--: Mapleside Farms pic.twitter.com/e5SrAMGgj8
Walk through this Francisco Lindor corn maze at Mapleside Farms this weekend https://t.co/Z7MY2T3UL7 pic.twitter.com/3aDbJBtWeE— Cleveland Scene (@ClevelandScene) September 5, 2018
The maze is open to the public this Friday, info can be found at their facebook!