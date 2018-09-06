Brunswick's Mapleside Farms Debuts 'Francisco Lindor Corn Maze', Open This Weekend

Brunswick's own Mapleside Farms released an aerial shot of their corn maze which features Indians player Francisco Lindor.

Take a look at the maze below!

How cool is this?! Mapleside Farms in Brunswick unveiled their largest corn maze ever - a tribute to the Cleveland Indians featuring All Star, Francisco Lindor.

Last year’s maze featured Browns' Joe Thomas & the year before LeBron James/Cavs championship.

--: Mapleside Farms pic.twitter.com/e5SrAMGgj8 — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) September 5, 2018

The maze is open to the public this Friday, info can be found at their facebook!