Brunswick's Mapleside Farms Debuts 'Francisco Lindor Corn Maze', Open This Weekend

Take me out to the maze!

September 6, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Local

Brunswick's own Mapleside Farms released an aerial shot of their corn maze which features Indians player Francisco Lindor.

Take a look at the maze below!

The maze is open to the public this Friday, info can be found at their facebook

Tags: 
mapleside farms
local
maze

