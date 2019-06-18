Browns will be in Berea through 2039

Good news Browns fans! The Browns headquarters will remain in Berea through 2039. A lease agreement between the city of Berea and the Cleveland Browns was decided upon and it is a huge win for the city of Berea. The Browns contribute about 25 percent a year to Berea's annual tax income, and in recent years that number has reached over 3 million dollars!

The agreement won't be voted upon till about mid-July but the deal has been verbally agreed upon by the team and city and is fully expected to be passed by the city council.

The Browns have been in Berea since 1990 and do not plan on leaving anytime soon :)

Get used to seeing this in Berea for many more years to come.