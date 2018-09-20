Browns vs. Jets, Tickets Only Accepted Through App, Traffic Changes
All you need to know for your Thursday Night Football!
September 20, 2018
The Cleveland Browns are taking on the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium tonight.
Kickoff is at 8:20pm, although the Browns think you should get downtown by 6:30pm. Printed PDFs are not accepted at any NFL venue. Instead, download the Browns mobile app.
Rolling road closes on East 9th Street and West 3rd Street will start around 6:45pm. There's also still Shoreway construction. There will also be traffic changes and patterns around the stadium.
The Muni lot will be open at 10am and will cost $25 per parking space.
Here are the Muni Lot rules:
- No open pit fires
- Propane grills only (No charcoal)
- No alcohol
- Saving spaces prohibited
- Attendees will be charged for all occupied parking spaces
- No in and out privileges
- All liter must be dispensed in trash containers
- Vandalism of any type will not be tolerated
- Crossing the Shoreway is prohibited
- No private latrines (portable latrines are available in the lot).