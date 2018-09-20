Browns vs. Jets, Tickets Only Accepted Through App, Traffic Changes

The Cleveland Browns are taking on the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium tonight.

Kickoff is at 8:20pm, although the Browns think you should get downtown by 6:30pm. Printed PDFs are not accepted at any NFL venue. Instead, download the Browns mobile app.

Rolling road closes on East 9th Street and West 3rd Street will start around 6:45pm. There's also still Shoreway construction. There will also be traffic changes and patterns around the stadium.

The Muni lot will be open at 10am and will cost $25 per parking space.

Here are the Muni Lot rules: