Browns vs. Jets, Tickets Only Accepted Through App, Traffic Changes

September 20, 2018
The Cleveland Browns are taking on the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium tonight.

Kickoff is at 8:20pm, although the Browns think you should get downtown by 6:30pm. Printed PDFs are not accepted at any NFL venue. Instead, download the Browns mobile app.

Rolling road closes on East 9th Street and West 3rd Street will start around 6:45pm. There's also still Shoreway construction. There will also be traffic changes and patterns around the stadium.

The Muni lot will be open at 10am and will cost $25 per parking space.

Here are the Muni Lot rules:

  • No open pit fires
  • Propane grills only (No charcoal)
  • No alcohol
  • Saving spaces prohibited
  • Attendees will be charged for all occupied parking spaces
  • No in and out privileges
  • All liter must be dispensed in trash containers
  • Vandalism of any type will not be tolerated
  • Crossing the Shoreway is prohibited
  • No private latrines (portable latrines are available in the lot).
