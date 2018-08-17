Here Are The Details For The 2018 Muni Lot Rules!

Get those rules on!

August 17, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
The rules are still the same from last year, but here they are just for a good reminder: 

  • No alcohol.
  • No charcoal grills or open fire pits (propane grills are permitted).
  • No private toilets.
  • No saving spaces for other vehicles.
  • No ''in-and-out'' privileges.
  • No crossing the Shoreway.
  • No vandalism or littering (trash must be disposed of in proper containers).

The eastern portion of the lot will be open starting at 10am today, the western part of the lot opens at 5pm. In term of weekend home games throughout the season, the lot will be open at 7am. 

Buses, RVs and other large vehicles are not permitted, and it will cost $25 to park in the lot. 

Just remember in general, parking will be restricted downtown during Browns games. Look for the parking restriction signs on the raods. Traffic might be heavy due to other things happening, such as Indians game, etc. You can take the RTA to the game as well, details at riderta.com

