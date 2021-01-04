Browns Playoff Game Scheduled For Sunday, 8:15 on NBC, Playoff Gear Selling Out

The Cleveland Browns are going to the playoffs for the first time since 2002! They beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-22 at FirstEnergy Stadium yesterday afternoon. The Browns will go into the playoffs as a wildcard and the sixth seed, meaning they’ll play the Steelers again next week - this time in Pittsburgh.

The game is next Sunday, 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.

