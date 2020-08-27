Browns Release The ‘FirstEnergy Stadium Responsible Restart Plan'

The Browns have begun releasing their plan information. The team does not know when/if they can host fans and they're waiting for approval from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

For specifics, check out the summary of the plan up at Cleveland.com

“The ‘FirstEnergy Stadium Responsible Restart Plan’ is the result of a tremendous amount of time and resources that our entire team has spent over the past four months to develop a comprehensive stadium plan that prioritizes health and safety while allowing a reduced capacity of fans to return to our stadium for Browns games this fall,” Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer Dave Jenkins said in a Browns statement. “Our plan is founded upon the guidance and recommendations of city and state officials, the CDC, local and state health departments, University Hospitals’ medical experts, industry-leading venue consultants and the NFL, with the goal of creating as safe an environment as possible for our players, coaches, staff and fans.”

“Moving forward is reliant on government approvals, and we understand and respect that process,” Jenkins added. “If we can secure the necessary approvals, we look forward to hosting a limited amount of fans at Browns games this year so that those who want to attend can experience the 2020 season. As is the case every year, the health and safety of everyone in our building is paramount, and we are prepared to execute our plan with that priority in mind.”