Browns To Appear On HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

May 18, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
The Cleveland Browns will get a closeup on national television this year. 

Team officials announced yesterday that they'll be featured on the upcoming season of HBO's "Hard Knocks." 

The series is in its 17th season of following an NFL team through its training camp. 

It's the first time the Browns have been featured on the program.

