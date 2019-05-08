BREAKING: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Show Off New Baby!
Awh...so cute and happy!
May 8, 2019
Oh my goodness, what a cute little kiddo! They look healthy and happy.
ROYAL INTRODUCTION: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal their new baby boy https://t.co/HZ6PUQ2Hsb pic.twitter.com/r1ciqCWyI8— CBS News (@CBSNews) May 8, 2019
First baby photos: Meghan and Prince Harry show their new son to the public, with the proud new mother declaring that the baby is "a dream." The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not reveal the name of the child, known for now as Baby Sussex. https://t.co/Klb1SA88rD— The Associated Press (@AP) May 8, 2019
The first pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Baby Sussex are here -------- https://t.co/OyehX32W3M pic.twitter.com/ZaUfmKOEy3— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) May 8, 2019