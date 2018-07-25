Breaking: Demi Lovato is Awake And With Family Following Overdose

Get well soon Demi!

July 25, 2018
Jen & Tim Show

© Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Categories: 
Entertainment
Jen & Tim Show

According to multiple sources, Demi Lovato is awake and with her fmaily following an overdose which sent her to the hosptial. 

TMZ reported that she was unconscious, but also did not overdose on Heroin specifically.

Demi Lovato's rep asked for priavcy and that 'speculation' is not important to her health and recovery right now. 

Some celebrities have come forward already about the incident.

More details are forthcoming.

Tags: 
Demi Lovato

Recent Podcast Audio
Crocker Park Dan Has Christmas News...!!! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Tim Gets A Post-Velosano Update with Nicole, Executive Director WDOKFM: On-Demand
Tim's Cousin Chris Richards Talks About His Role on Upcoming Hulu Show Castle Rock WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin The Cleveland Scene w/ Andrew Zelman - July 20th WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim interview Gina Vernaci, the Executive Producer of Playhouse Square Regarding Hamilton WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen & Tim Interview Nicole , Executive Director of Velosano WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes