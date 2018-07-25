Breaking: Demi Lovato is Awake And With Family Following Overdose

According to multiple sources, Demi Lovato is awake and with her fmaily following an overdose which sent her to the hosptial.

TMZ reported that she was unconscious, but also did not overdose on Heroin specifically.

Demi Lovato's rep asked for priavcy and that 'speculation' is not important to her health and recovery right now.

Some celebrities have come forward already about the incident.

Poor beautiful spirit @ddlovato I hope she’s ok, and that she makes a full recovery soon. — LILY ALLEN (@lilyallen) July 24, 2018

I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 24, 2018

Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi. All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter. #prayfordemi — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) July 25, 2018

We should all wrap our arms of love around Demi Lovato. I am so happy you’re alive. Thank God. If I know my monsters as well as I believe I do, we all wish you self-compassion and inner peace. And may you receive the love so many have for you. #ImConfidentInDemi Demi, I love you. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) July 25, 2018

More details are forthcoming.