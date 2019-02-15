The Brady Bunch Kids and HGTV Are Looking For Certain Items In The Brady House Renovations!

Let them know if you can help!

February 15, 2019
Jen & Tim Show
Categories: 
Entertainment
Jen & Tim Show

The Brady Kids and HGTV are looking for some of the items that defined the house in North Hollywood that was used for exterior shots. 

The house is under construction for a new show coming in September “A Very Brady Renovation”.

The six actors who played the Brady children are working with HGTV stars to renovate the interior of the house to look just like it did for the sitcom.

Take a look at the video below:

Is your home a throw-back to a groovier time? We're looking for a few iconic items to furnish the Brady house. Check your collection, then send us a pic. Or you can post and tag it with #verybradyreno. Click #linkinbio for details.

A post shared by HGTV (@hgtv) on

Tags: 
brady bunch
house
hgtv

