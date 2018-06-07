Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga Rock It In The Trailer For 'A Star Is Born'

We are absolutley screaming right now. Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga star alongside each other in the upcoming movie 'A Star Is Born' and it's perfect. The cinematography, the vocals, the drama, the storyline...it's going to be perfect.

Video of A STAR IS BORN - Official Trailer 1

Janet Gaynor and Fredric March (1937), Judy Garland and James Mason (1954) and Barbara Streisand and Kris Kristofferson (1976). Also, I just realized we are going to get a soundtrack? So we're getting an album and a movie of the year! Sounds like a plan!