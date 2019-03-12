Bohemian Rhapsody Sequel Might Be In The Works

Remember Bohemian Rhapsody which won Oscars and was about...you guessed it: Queen? Well apparently a sequel could happen! Guitarist Brian May first put fire to the fuel when he said, "who knows? There might be a sequel."

And now, Queen's former director for music videos just added, saying a sequel is "being heavily discussed in the Queen family".

With the rewards and $870 million dollar worldwide gross, a sequel is probably not a bad idea, right?