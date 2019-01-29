Bo Peep Is Back For Toy Story 4!

She wasn't in the third installment, but she'll be back for the new movie!

January 29, 2019
Jen & Tim Show
Categories: 
Entertainment
Jen & Tim Show

After Bo Peep wasn't seen in Toy Story 3, it was speculated where she had gone. Woody mentioned that they had 'lost some friends along the way'. But that was all that was said. But now, she's been revealed in a new teaser and a new look. 

The director of Toy Story 4, Josh Cooley explains about this 'new' Bo Peep: 

"Bo's taken control of her own destiny. While Woody was watching Andy grow up, Bo gathered dust until she took it upon herself to head out into the world. And when Woody shows up, they can't believe that they've found each other again."

Bo Peep will once again be voiced by Annie Potts who says the character is "modern, independent, capable and confident," she said of the character. "Bo is written and conceived to be inspiring as she has weathered life's ups and downs with grace. I aspire to that."

Toy Story 4 is coming out this summer.

 

Tags: 
Disney
Toy Story 4
bo peep

