Big Fun is Closing This Weekend...But Reopening Elsewhere!

Pinecrest Welcomes a New Combo Store

June 15, 2018
SOS! This weekend (June 16th and 17th) is the last weekend that Big Fun will be open in Cleveland Heights. After three decades in buisness, Big Fun will no longer be in Coventry Road. 

However, not all is lost! Big Fun is coming back with B.A. Sweetie Candy to open a combined store in Orange Village at the new Pinecrest coming soon.

Listen to the interview we did with the Big Fun down below! Check out photos we took at Pinecrest here! 

