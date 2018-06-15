Big Fun is Closing This Weekend...But Reopening Elsewhere!

SOS! This weekend (June 16th and 17th) is the last weekend that Big Fun will be open in Cleveland Heights. After three decades in buisness, Big Fun will no longer be in Coventry Road.

However, not all is lost! Big Fun is coming back with B.A. Sweetie Candy to open a combined store in Orange Village at the new Pinecrest coming soon.

Listen to the interview we did with the Big Fun down below! Check out photos we took at Pinecrest here!