Big Fun and b.a. Sweetie Are Going Into Business Together!

Big Fun and b.a. Sweetie Candy Company have been two popular Cleveland brands over the years, and now they’re combining their specialities for a brand new store!

Sweetie’s Big Fun will be open this summer, around June. It’s going to combine the toys of Big Fun and the candy deliciousness of b.a. Sweetie Candy Company.

The store will be located in the Pinecrest development in Orange Village.

b.a. Sweetie’s has a massive candy store and a soda shoppe on a mini golf course called Sweetie’s Golfland.

Big Fun closed their doors in their Cleveland Heights recently this last January after 27 years of business. This marks a comeback for the brand, which the city has been desperately pining for!

How excited are you for the new combination? What do you think the store is going to look like?

We got the chance to interview the owner of Big Fun, Steve Presser, who talked about the new collabration.