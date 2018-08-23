The Big Bang Theory Will End After It's Upcoming Twelfth Season

Television's No.1 TV Comedy, 'The Big Bang Theory' will end in May of 2019. They're about to begin their twelfth season.

There are many ways to look at the dozen years of Big Bang Theory as we draw to a close, but for me it will be the family that gathered each week to create a true labor of love. I will treasure my Big Bang family to the end of my days. — Bill Prady (@billprady) August 22, 2018

"We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of 'The Big Bang Theory' during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring 'The Big Bang Theory' to an epic creative close,” was written in a statement released by CBS, Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions.

What do you think is going to happen?