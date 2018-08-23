The Big Bang Theory Will End After It's Upcoming Twelfth Season

Oh wow, didn't see that coming!

Television's No.1 TV Comedy, 'The Big Bang Theory' will end in May of 2019. They're about to begin their twelfth season. 

"We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of 'The Big Bang Theory' during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring 'The Big Bang Theory' to an epic creative close,” was written in a statement released by CBS, Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions.

What do you think is going to happen?

