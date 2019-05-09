Beverly Hills 90210 Teases Reunion Special With Hugs

Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling start in the trailer for the Beverly Hills, 90210 reunion special series called BH90210, coming out Aug. 7.

Check out this teaser trailer:

Video of Preview: The Gang Returns Home | BH90210

Despite the recent death of the cast's former co-star, Luke Perry, the filming is apparently good and there are 'positive vibes' on the set. Luke Perry had expressed interest in joining BH90210. Sadly, Luke Perry passed in March after a massive stroke,