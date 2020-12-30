Best of 2020 Trump Toohey Questions, Part 3

1. There's a baby Koala at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo! Let’s play a round of Articulate That Australian Animal! This unique animal is a venomous mammal who lays eggs and is best described as a cross between a duck, beaver and otter.

Platypus

2. Brandywine, Boston Mills and Alpine Valley will require reservations and face coverings. In the iconic 2006 romantic comedy Last Holiday starring Queen Latifah, does Queen Latifah go snowboarding or does she go skiing?

Snowboarding

3. Carole Baskin will dance to Eye of the Tiger next week on Dancing With The Stars. Which Rocky movie was Eye of the Tiger used in?

Rocky III

4. Cedar Point will require reservations starting next month. Cedar Point has three kids areas with rides. Can you name two of the three?

Camp Snoopy, Planet Snoopy, Kiddy Kingdom

5. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged! Which Gwen Stefani song samples The Sound of Music?

Wind It Up