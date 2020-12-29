Best of 2020 Trump Toohey Questions, Part 2

1. Kohl’s is the next retailer to announce they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day! Kohl’s layout is a single aisle that circles an entire store. What’s the name of that layout?

Racetrack Layout

2.

Mulan will drop on Disney+ on September 4th and cost $30 to rent. What was the plot of the 2004 straight to VHS movie Mulan II?, Mulan escorts royalty, Mulan tracks down treasure, Mulan goes to a swordsmanship academy.

Mulan escorts royalty.

3. Snapchat users will soon be allowed to add music to their Snaps. What’s the name of the ghost who is the Snapchat logo? Ghostface Chillah, Casper G. Ost or Spooky Snappy?

Ghostface Chillah

4. The City of Westlake, is hosting a pop-up drive-in movie night for “Field of Dreams” on Wednesday. In which state is The Field of Dreams located?

Iowa

5. The PSL is back at Dunkin next week! What type of squash is Pumpkin? Summer Squash, Fall Squash or Winter Squash?

Winter Squash