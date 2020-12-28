Best of 2020 Trump Toohey Questions, Part 1

Here's some favorite questions that we asked this year!

December 28, 2020
JEN AND TIM CHRSTMAS
Jen & Tim Show
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey

1. Governor Mike DeWine lifts Ohio’s ‘Safe At Home’ order. In The Movie Home Alone, can you name either of the thieves who try and break into the McCallisters’ home?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Harry / Marv

2. Victoria’s Secret and Bath and Body Works are closing stores nationwide. The creation of the Victoria’s Secrets Angels was inspired by what? Religion, A Sorority, Charlie’s Angels? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sorority (the wife of the founder’s sorority, Pi Beta Phi) 

 

3. The NBA will resume its season at the end of next month. One state has 4 NBA teams, the most in any state…which state is that?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

California (Lakers, Clippers, Warriors, Kings)

 

4. Elmer Fudd will not have a gun in the new Loony Tunes Cartoons show on HBO Max. What was the first Looney Tunes character to gain star powers and is known for saying ‘that’s all folks!’

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Porky Pig

 

5. Netflix dropped the trailer for “Say I Do”, a show about dream weddings. On TLC’s show 4 Weddings, can you name 2 of the 4 categories for which the brides are judged?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Venue, Food, Dress, Overall Experience 

trump toohey
