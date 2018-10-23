Best Buy Releasing Toy Book on November 7th; Sneak Peek Available Now!

Best Buy will be releasing a “toy book” for the holidays - and even though it doesn’t expect to be out until Nov 7, the website bestblackfriday.com got a sneak peek and here’s what’s hot according to them:

• The L.O.L. Doll Surprise! Bigger Surprise! for $89.99.

• Hatchimals - HatchiBabies Ponette - Blind Box - Styles May Vary for $59.99

• WowWee - Fingerlings Ironjaw - Blue for $14.99

• Hasbro - Rival Phantom Corps Kronos XVIII-500 Blaster - Black And White for $15.99

• Fisher-Price - Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Learn with Puppy Walker for $24.99

• Mega Bloks - First Builders Big Building Bag Building Set for $19.99

• Paw Patrol - Ultimate Rescue Fire Truck - Multicolor for $59.99

• VTech - Drop & Go Dump Truck for $14.99