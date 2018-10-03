Ben & Jerry’s Makes “Marry Me Mint” Pint To Help Man Propose

A New York man who wanted to pop the question to his girlfriend got a little help from Ben & Jerry’s to make it happen. Angelo Orlandoknew knew that his partner Kelly Becker’s favorite ice cream flavor was mint, so he enlisted the help of the ice cream company’s Burlington, Vermont location to create a pint of it labeled, “Marry Me Mint.”

Orlando got down on one knee right there in the freezer section at a grocery store after handing Becker the ice cream. He gave her the ring and she said “yes!”

He says he “really wanted it to be a shock,” and that’s exactly what it was for the surprised bride-to-be. She admits she didn’t even want to go to the grocery store that night, but she’s glad she did. “I was very happy,” Becker says. “It was so unexpected.”