Bay Village and Rocky River Rank High on Wallethub's Best Beach Towns
What about the city of Mentor (on the Lake)?
June 28, 2018
Bay Village and Rocky River rank No. 8 and No. 13 on a NATIONAL listing by Wallethub for best lakeshore beach towns. Not too far behind was Vermilion, which was ranked 24th. WalletHub investigated over two hundred towns that had at least one beach and had a population between 10-25k.
Congrats! With the views you get from these cities it's no surprise!
Tonight at the lake. Rocky River, Ohio @StormHour @wkycweather @OhioFindItHere pic.twitter.com/CnJmMB958R— cowtownchad (@cowtownchad) June 22, 2018
Memories From A Shore, Bay Village, Ohio @StormHour @wkycweather @WeatherNation pic.twitter.com/jmgCZGqBY8— cowtownchad (@cowtownchad) June 13, 2018
Lake Erie #rockyriverohio #sunsetplay #timelapse
A post shared by Bill Meerman (@bmeerman) on