Bay Village and Rocky River Rank High on Wallethub's Best Beach Towns

What about the city of Mentor (on the Lake)?

June 28, 2018
June 28, 2018
Local

Bay Village and Rocky River rank No. 8 and No. 13 on a NATIONAL listing by Wallethub for best lakeshore beach towns. Not too far behind was Vermilion, which was ranked 24th. WalletHub investigated over two hundred towns that had at least one beach and had a population between 10-25k. 

Congrats! With the views you get from these cities it's no surprise!

