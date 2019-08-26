Baker Mayfield Appearing Tonight on WWE Star Steve Austin's Show 'Straight Up Steve Austin'

August 26, 2019
Jen & Tim Show

Tonight at 11pm, Baker Mayfield will make an appearence on the show 'Straight Up Steve Austin' on USA. The show features the host 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin who interviews and have fun with guets. 

The two toss the good ol' football, have a barbecue and drive reclining chairs around Cleveland. Take a look at a sneak peak below: 

