Baker Mayfield Appearing Tonight on WWE Star Steve Austin's Show 'Straight Up Steve Austin'
Set the TVs!
August 26, 2019
Tonight at 11pm, Baker Mayfield will make an appearence on the show 'Straight Up Steve Austin' on USA. The show features the host 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin who interviews and have fun with guets.
The two toss the good ol' football, have a barbecue and drive reclining chairs around Cleveland. Take a look at a sneak peak below:
Fastest 6.8 40 in the league. Straight Up Steve Austin w special guest @bakermayfield QB of @ClevelandBrowns on @USA_Network after @WWE Raw.— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) August 25, 2019
11/10C RT @ESPNNFL: Baker found a new target in @steveaustinBSR --
(via @Browns)pic.twitter.com/M7pGJzsa6d