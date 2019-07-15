Baker Mayfield Shares Some Wedding Photos

Yay, it's the Mayfields!

July 15, 2019
Jen & Tim Show

Aaron Doster // USA TODAY Images

Categories: 
Entertainment
Jen & Tim Show
Local
Sports

The Mayfields... Last week was a real life dream. Unbelievable day surrounded by family and friends. Excited to start the next chapter of our journey together @ewilkinson, love you Em Lou.

A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) on

Tags: 
baker mayfield
wedding photos
cleveland browns