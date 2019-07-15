Baker Mayfield Shares Some Wedding Photos

Aaron Doster // USA TODAY Images
The Mayfields... Last week was a real life dream. Unbelievable day surrounded by family and friends. Excited to start the next chapter of our journey together @ewilkinson, love you Em Lou. A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) on Jul 13, 2019 at 9:15pm PDT
The Mayfields... Last week was a real life dream. Unbelievable day surrounded by family and friends. Excited to start the next chapter of our journey together @ewilkinson, love you Em Lou.
A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) on Jul 13, 2019 at 9:15pm PDT