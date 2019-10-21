Baker Mayfield Fined $12,500 For Comments About Referees
I mean, he wasn't wrong though!
October 21, 2019
Baker Mayfield was fined $12,500 for his comments about the referees following the Seahawks and Browns game. Many people complained about the officials.
“I’ll probably get fined for saying this, but it was pretty bad out there,” Mayfield said following the game.
Mayfield has not issued any kind of public statement about the fine.
#Browns QB Baker Mayfield was fined $12,500 for public comments regarding officiating, source said. He told reporters, "I'll probably be fined for saying this, but it was pretty bad out there.” And he was correct (on the fine).— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 19, 2019