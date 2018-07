Are you a single woman above the age of twenty-one seeking marriage? Are you fine with being recorded? Well maybe you have a shot on being on the next season of the Bahcelor! An open casting call is happening from 1-5pm on Sunday, July 29th at the downtown Cleveland Marriott at Key Center, located at 1360 W. Mall Drive.



Check out the requiremenets for the audition here! And of course audition here!