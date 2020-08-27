Baby Koala Born At Cleveland Metroparks Zoo!

Take a look at the new baby koala at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo!

This is the first baby koala (also called a joey) in nearly a decade! It's the first child for its parents Mackenzie and Nyoonbi. Koalas are marsupials and so offsprings stay in their mother's pouch for about six months. Part of the reason is because they have to grow hair, ears and learn to walk. The zoo said they saw 'movement' in the pouch in May and the joey has finally exited the pouch this Monday.

The zoo said guests can see Mackenzie and her joey at Gumleaf Hideout in Australian Adventure on calendar dates with even numbers. The viewing time will be from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.