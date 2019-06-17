Baby Archie Picture for Father's Day!
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share a new photo
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child into the world last month. The young Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor has captivated the hearts of many since birth. In an instagram photo shared yesterday on the Sussex Royale which is the couple's official instagram, Archie is seen wrapping his cute little hand around his fathers finger. Happy Father's Day to the Duke of Sussex!
Happy Father’s Day! And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex! © SussexRoyal