The color-changing dress that ruined the internet is now in audio form.

Listen to this recording and figure out if you hear "yanny" or “laurel."

you can hear both when you adjust the bass levels: pic.twitter.com/22boppUJS1 — Earth Vessel Quotes (@earthvessquotes) May 15, 2018

Some say if you listen to it on your desktop it says “Laurel” but for those listening on their phone it says “Yanny.”