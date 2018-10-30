Apple Unveils New Products - New Macbook and iPad

Apple is dropping some new products quite soon!

October 30, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
News

Apple has unveiled its upcoming line which includes the new iPad Pro. Its thinner and will not feature a headphone outlet or home button. Instead you swipe certain spots on the edge-to-edge display. It will come in both 11 inches and 12.9 inches. 

The new MacBook Air will have a new retina display. It’s 25% lighter than the previous model. The keyboard is more responsive whole the Touch Bar is officially gone.  

More details are coming soon, including the new emoji update of iOS 12.1 and iPhone XS, XS Max and XR. 

Tags: 
Apple
iphone
ipad

