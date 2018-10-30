Apple Unveils New Products - New Macbook and iPad
Apple is dropping some new products quite soon!
Apple has unveiled its upcoming line which includes the new iPad Pro. Its thinner and will not feature a headphone outlet or home button. Instead you swipe certain spots on the edge-to-edge display. It will come in both 11 inches and 12.9 inches.
Apple unveils a new iPad Pro, MacBook Air and Mac Mini https://t.co/yw4C3MHSvk pic.twitter.com/yxgwg0RubD— CNN (@CNN) October 31, 2018
The new MacBook Air will have a new retina display. It’s 25% lighter than the previous model. The keyboard is more responsive whole the Touch Bar is officially gone.
This is how the new Apple Pencil snaps onto the new iPad Pro. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/PsIIHL1FyQ— Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) October 30, 2018
More details are coming soon, including the new emoji update of iOS 12.1 and iPhone XS, XS Max and XR.