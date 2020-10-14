Apple Unveils Iphone 12 & Iphone 12 Mini

The iPhone 12 is here – well, it’ll officially be released October 23rd – but when it finally arrives on shelves, fans will see a flat-edge design and 5G capability. Here’s a rundown:

The iPhone 12 Mini will have a 5.4-inch screen and will be available on November 13th at $699.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is Apples “biggest phone ever,” with a 6.7-inch screen, three back cameras, and 5x optical zoom. It’ll run $1,099 and be available for pre-order on November 6th for a November 13th The 6.1-inch iPhone Pro will be $999 and available on October 23rd.

The HomePod Mini, a smaller version of the HomePod, will be released on November 16th for $99.

Apple has brought back the MagSafe charging system in the form of wireless charging pads. There’ll be two different models, one for solo device charging, and a Duo model for charging two devices, including a “flip-up spot” for charging your Apple Watch.

As has been rumored, Apple has decided to pull the wall charger and the wired EarPods from the iPhone 12 box...you’ll now have to shell out $19 for either of them. Want one? Pre-ordering begins Friday.