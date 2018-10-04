Apple Releases New Emojis Debuting This Fall; Red-Heads, Superheros & More!

Take a look at the new emojis coming our way!

Apple just announced 77 brand new emojis – and they're already proving controversial https://t.co/wlFucIfrdd pic.twitter.com/lsq7U9x44p — The Independent (@Independent) October 3, 2018

Here's the official list of the new emojis:

Smiling Face With 3 Hearts

Hot Face

Cold Face

Partying Face

Woozy Face

Pleading Face

Man, Red Haired

Woman, Red Haired

Man, Curly Haired

Woman, Curly Haired

Man, Bald

Woman, Bald

Man, White Haired

Woman, White Haired

Superhero

Woman Superhero

Man Superhero

Supervillain

Woman Supervillain

Man Supervillain

Leg

Foot

Bone

Tooth

Goggles

Lab Coat

Hiking Boot

Flat Shoe

Raccoon

Llama

Hippopotamus

Kangaroo

Badger

Swan

Peacock

Parrot

Lobster

Mosquito

Microbe

Mango

Leafy Green

Bagel

Salt

Moon Cake

Cupcake

Compass

Brick

Skateboard

Luggage

Firecracker

Red Envelope

Softball

Flying Disc

Lacrosse

Nazar Amulet

Jigsaw

Teddy Bear

Chess Pawn

Abacus

Receipt

Toolbox

Magnet

Test Tube

Petri Dish

Dna

Fire Extinguisher

Lotion Bottle

Thread

Yarn

Safety Pin

Broom

Basket

Roll of Paper

Soap

Sponge

Infinity

Pirate Flag

