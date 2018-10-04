Apple Releases New Emojis Debuting This Fall; Red-Heads, Superheros & More!
More emojis to use in text messages
October 4, 2018
Take a look at the new emojis coming our way!
Apple just announced 77 brand new emojis – and they're already proving controversial https://t.co/wlFucIfrdd pic.twitter.com/lsq7U9x44p— The Independent (@Independent) October 3, 2018
Here's the official list of the new emojis:
- Smiling Face With 3 Hearts
- Hot Face
- Cold Face
- Partying Face
- Woozy Face
- Pleading Face
- Man, Red Haired
- Woman, Red Haired
- Man, Curly Haired
- Woman, Curly Haired
- Man, Bald
- Woman, Bald
- Man, White Haired
- Woman, White Haired
- Superhero
- Woman Superhero
- Man Superhero
- Supervillain
- Woman Supervillain
- Man Supervillain
- Leg
- Foot
- Bone
- Tooth
- Goggles
- Lab Coat
- Hiking Boot
- Flat Shoe
- Raccoon
- Llama
- Hippopotamus
- Kangaroo
- Badger
- Swan
- Peacock
- Parrot
- Lobster
- Mosquito
- Microbe
- Mango
- Leafy Green
- Bagel
- Salt
- Moon Cake
- Cupcake
- Compass
- Brick
- Skateboard
- Luggage
- Firecracker
- Red Envelope
- Softball
- Flying Disc
- Lacrosse
- Nazar Amulet
- Jigsaw
- Teddy Bear
- Chess Pawn
- Abacus
- Receipt
- Toolbox
- Magnet
- Test Tube
- Petri Dish
- Dna
- Fire Extinguisher
- Lotion Bottle
- Thread
- Yarn
- Safety Pin
- Broom
- Basket
- Roll of Paper
- Soap
- Sponge
- Infinity
- Pirate Flag
Check out Cleveland.com's official round-up of all the new emojis!