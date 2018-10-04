Apple Releases New Emojis Debuting This Fall; Red-Heads, Superheros & More!

More emojis to use in text messages

October 4, 2018
Take a look at the new emojis coming our way!

Here's the official list of the new emojis:

  • Smiling Face With 3 Hearts
  • Hot Face
  • Cold Face
  • Partying Face
  • Woozy Face
  • Pleading Face
  • Man, Red Haired
  • Woman, Red Haired
  • Man, Curly Haired
  • Woman, Curly Haired
  • Man, Bald
  • Woman, Bald
  • Man, White Haired
  • Woman, White Haired
  • Superhero
  • Woman Superhero
  • Man Superhero
  • Supervillain
  • Woman Supervillain
  • Man Supervillain
  • Leg
  • Foot
  • Bone
  • Tooth
  • Goggles
  • Lab Coat
  • Hiking Boot
  • Flat Shoe
  • Raccoon
  • Llama
  • Hippopotamus
  • Kangaroo
  • Badger
  • Swan
  • Peacock
  • Parrot
  • Lobster
  • Mosquito
  • Microbe
  • Mango
  • Leafy Green
  • Bagel
  • Salt
  • Moon Cake
  • Cupcake
  • Compass
  • Brick
  • Skateboard
  • Luggage
  • Firecracker
  • Red Envelope
  • Softball
  • Flying Disc
  • Lacrosse
  • Nazar Amulet
  • Jigsaw
  • Teddy Bear
  • Chess Pawn
  • Abacus
  • Receipt
  • Toolbox
  • Magnet
  • Test Tube
  • Petri Dish
  • Dna
  • Fire Extinguisher
  • Lotion Bottle
  • Thread
  • Yarn
  • Safety Pin
  • Broom
  • Basket
  • Roll of Paper
  • Soap
  • Sponge
  • Infinity
  • Pirate Flag

Check out Cleveland.com's official round-up of all the new emojis! 

