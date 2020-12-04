Antonia: Rainbow Stories 2020

December 4, 2020
JEN AND TIM CHRSTMAS
Jen & Tim Show
Rainbow
Categories: 
Rainbow
Rainbow Stories

Antonia stopped breathing a few weeks after being born.

When Antonia was very young she was lethargic and could not take her bottle. She began turning grey which prompted her parents to call the pediatrician, Antonia’s heart stopped in the driveway. CPR was administered and the EMT’s were able to get her heart started after about 1 minute. They rushed her to the hospital, when they got to the hospital, her parents were told that doctors had a 5 minute window to intervene or Antonia could die.

The staff, nurses and doctors helped them through the process, her family stated, through the entire ordeal, they found the hospital to be a place of peace. Antonia pulled through thanks to the care team at Rainbow Children’s Hospital.

You can help kids like Antonia by becoming a miracle maker and donating now!

To make your gift today call 216-983-KIDS or text UHRainbow to 51555 to donate click here to make an online donation!

Tags: 
Rainbow Stories 2020
2020 Rainbow Radiothon
UH Rainbow babies and Children's Hospital
Rainbow Radiothon

Recent Podcast Audio
Dr. Edwards Talks Vaccines and What To Expect WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Talks About Her Involvement With The Pfizer Vaccine WDOKFM: On-Demand
What Happened To The Christmas PJs?? WDOKFM: On-Demand
Ghost Whisperer Mary Ann Talks With Kim Whose Grandson Has Extensive Knowledge Regarding His Deceased Grandfather WDOKFM: On-Demand
Ghost Whisperer Mary Ann Tells Holly A Spirit Is In Your House WDOKFM: On-Demand
Ghost Whisper Mary Ann Tells Bobbi About The Spirit In Her House WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes