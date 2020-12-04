Antonia: Rainbow Stories 2020

Antonia stopped breathing a few weeks after being born.

When Antonia was very young she was lethargic and could not take her bottle. She began turning grey which prompted her parents to call the pediatrician, Antonia’s heart stopped in the driveway. CPR was administered and the EMT’s were able to get her heart started after about 1 minute. They rushed her to the hospital, when they got to the hospital, her parents were told that doctors had a 5 minute window to intervene or Antonia could die.

The staff, nurses and doctors helped them through the process, her family stated, through the entire ordeal, they found the hospital to be a place of peace. Antonia pulled through thanks to the care team at Rainbow Children’s Hospital.

